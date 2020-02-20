Robert Flaxbeard, beloved brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather died Dec. 11, 2019, at the age of 97.

Bob was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in 1922, the second of four children. After graduating from high school in 1940, Bob enrolled at Iowa State University where his college education was cut short with the outbreak of World War II. Bob enlisted in the Army Air Forces in 1942.

After completion of his military service, he returned to Iowa where he met his wife, Patricia Johnson of Omaha, Nebraska. They married in 1948, and Bob resumed his college education, earning his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Iowa State University.

Upon graduation from college, Bob and Patricia relocated to California. In 1954, they bought a home in Whittier, California, where they raised their three children, Dan, Judy and David. Bob was employed, in what would become a 30-year career, at Union 76 corporate headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.

In 1981, after 33 years of marriage, Bob's wife, Patricia died. In 1984, Bob met and married Claire Dwyer. Now retired, Bob and Claire relocated to Fallbrook, California.

With a shared love for community service, golf, dancing, crossword puzzles and board games, all centered around their strong Catholic faith, Bob and Claire became active members at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Fallbrook. Bob became a Knights of Columbus member who enjoyed volunteering his time for the church community.

In 2004, after 20 years of marriage, Bob's second wife Claire died. Bob remained active in the church for the next several years.

Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia, his second wife Claire and his oldest son, Daniel. He is survived by his siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob will be remembered as a loyal friend, loving relative and devout Catholic. Bob's ashes will be interred at San Luis Rey Mission. His memorial mass is set for Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association at http://www.alz.org.