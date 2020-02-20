Robert Lee Crouch died Jan. 6, 2020, in Westminster, Colorado, with his family around him. He had several health issues for years that finally overwhelmed his immune system. He fought a long battle with a positive, strong attitude and never gave up.

Bob was born, Feb. 10, 1944, at Camp Rucker, Alabama, to Clifford and Leona Crouch. He graduated from Olney High School in Ohio and entered the Army. After his basic training, he was assigned to the first attachment to the Green Berets Psychological Warfare Unit during the Vietnam War.

Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Army and believed in God, family and country.

He was a computer numerical control machinist, before becoming a handyman and starting his own successful handyman business. He was very talented and could fix or build anything with ease.

Bob enjoyed classic cars and joined OCVettes Club after buying a 1962 Corvette. He said "Cars were for driving not storing," and that's exactly what he did. He drove Route 66 to and from Chicago to Los Angeles a few times, plus many other trips. He was also a long time Angels baseball and Bronco fan.

After moving to Fallbrook, he added a garage with crown molding for the Corvette and his wife Judy's 1963 Nova with a workshop in the back. Bob landscaped the yards with walking paths, numerous plants, bushes and built a butterfly house. He enjoyed activities with Fallbrook Newcomers and Encore clubs, especially playing Hand and Foot with his many friends.

Married for almost 52 years to his beloved wife, Judy, he was father of twin daughters, Paula Cerna and Renea Sloan. He also leaves behind son-in-law Leon Cerna; granddaughters, Eva Sloan and Parker Cerna as well as brothers Cliff, Jim, Ray; sister Angela and many nephews and nieces.

Bob will be buried with military honors at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego Friday, Feb. 28. Guests are asked to please check-in at 1:15 p.m. in Lane 2 for his 1:30 p.m. Committal Service.

After the service, join the family to honor Bob at Green Flash Brewing Company, 6440 Mira Mesa Boulevard, in San Diego. There will be a Celebration of Life held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook.

In loving memory of Bob, guests are invited to wear Angel baseball, Denver Broncos or vintage car apparel to the Celebration of Life service.