SANDAG to talk about regional transportation

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will host a presentation about regional transportation led by Allison Wood, senior regional planner at the San Diego Association of Governments, Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Fallbrook Library.

Wood will lead a discussion about implementing local government programs and studies to advance climate action planning, climate resilience, energy efficiency and electric vehicles. At SANDAG, she leads land use and climate change considerations in development of San Diego Forward: The 2021 Regional Plan. Wood earned her bachelor’s degree in atmospheric science and education from University of California Berkeley and earned her master’s degree in environmental science and management from University of California Santa Barbara.

Transportation technology is evolving and changing how people travel daily. The 2021 Regional Plan will synchronize the 5 Big Moves – Complete Corridors, Transit Leap, Mobility Hubs, Flexible Fleets and Next Operating System. Attendees are invited to bring their questions and ideas on “How does Fallbrook connect to the region?”

The talk is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team. The public is welcome. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.