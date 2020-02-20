Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman Westphal
Special to The Village News 

Curtain Call Company presents 'Meet Me in St. Louis'

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/21/2020 at 2:12pm

Village News/Mary Fry photo

Taking roles in "Meet Me in St. Louis, the Musical Live Radio Play" are, from left, Kathy Simmons, Jim Haines, Leah Burke, Ericka Randal-Euhus and Jake Euhus.

A special treat is just around the corner. In the genre of the fashionable Lux Radio Theater, Fallbrook's Curtain Call director and producer Mary Fry has found her niche.

Like the original Lux Radio Theater, Fry's continued success with the format echo's the radio version which ran from 1934 to 1955 featuring stars like Cary Grant, Jean Harlow, Clark Gable and hundreds of other working actors of the period.

Fry's newest production is the famous "Meet Me in St. Louis – Musical Live Radio Play," which originally aired in 1946 starring Judy Garland and Gayle Gordon.

As in the past, all perfo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/23/2020 00:49