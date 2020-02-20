Curtain Call Company presents 'Meet Me in St. Louis'

By Elizabeth Youngman Westphal Special to The Village News

Taking roles in "Meet Me in St. Louis, the Musical Live Radio Play" are, from left, Kathy Simmons, Jim Haines, Leah Burke, Ericka Randal-Euhus and Jake Euhus.

A special treat is just around the corner. In the genre of the fashionable Lux Radio Theater, Fallbrook's Curtain Call director and producer Mary Fry has found her niche.

Like the original Lux Radio Theater, Fry's continued success with the format echo's the radio version which ran from 1934 to 1955 featuring stars like Cary Grant, Jean Harlow, Clark Gable and hundreds of other working actors of the period.

Fry's newest production is the famous "Meet Me in St. Louis – Musical Live Radio Play," which originally aired in 1946 starring Judy Garland and Gayle Gordon.

As in the past, all perfo...