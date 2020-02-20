Fallbrook Music Society presents Ástor Piazzolla's 'Four Seasons'

Fallbrook Music Society presents chamber ensemble Camarada, Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library.

FALLBROOK – Continuing its Classical Sundays format, Fallbrook Music Society presents Camarada, a local chamber ensemble, performing Ástor Piazzolla's most famous composition "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires" in its entirety.

The concert takes place Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. in the Community Room of the Fallbrook Public Library. The concert is free to the general public; no tickets are required.

"Fallbrook Music Society is working hard to stretch the scope of classical music concerts we bring to our community and this concert has a wow factor of 10!" Ann Murray, executive director of Fal...