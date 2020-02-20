Pala presents Pedro Fernandez

Pedro Fernandez will perform at Pala Casino Spa and Resort Saturday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the Starlight Theater.

PALA, CA – Pala Casino Spa and Resort will present Pedro Fernandez Saturday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Starlight Theater at Pala Casino. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets went on sale Friday, Feb. 14.

Singer, actor, conductor and composer José Martín Cuevas Cobos, known professionally as Pedro Fernández, began his international career at age seven with the film and album "The one with the blue backpack."

Today, Pedro has 38 recorded albums, has starred in seven soap operas, 25 films and continues to captivate audiences around the world. He has had the opportunity to share a screen wit...