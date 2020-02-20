Palomar Health offers health education classes

SAN DIEGO – Palomar Health will host a variety of free and low-cost health-education classes and screenings led by physicians and other health professionals from March 1-13. Following is a schedule with registration information.

Stress and Its Effect on the Mind, Body and Spirit

Palomar Health San Marcos, second floor classroom

Monday, March 2, from 1-3 p.m.

Join Luanne Arangio-Law, RN, MEd, for a closer look at how stress affects the mind, body and spirit. Topics will include acceptance, mindfulness, positive coping mechanisms, physical signs and symptoms, forming new habits and lifestyl...