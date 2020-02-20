Public attitude indicates some willingness to eat genetically modified meat pending cost considerations

According to a Jan. 14 presentation by Bruce Whitelaw of the University of Edinburgh members of the public are willing to eat genetically modified meat contingent upon favorable pricing.

Whitelaw is affiliated with the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies and the Roslin Institute, both of which are part of the University of Edinburgh. Whitelaw utilized a Roslin Institute and R(D)SVS survey of American consumers. His “Public Attitudes Toward Genome Edited Meat” presentation was during the Jan. 11-15 International Conference on the Status of Plant and Animal Genome Research in San D...