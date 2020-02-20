Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Public attitude indicates some willingness to eat genetically modified meat pending cost considerations

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/21/2020 at 2:56pm



According to a Jan. 14 presentation by Bruce Whitelaw of the University of Edinburgh members of the public are willing to eat genetically modified meat contingent upon favorable pricing.

Whitelaw is affiliated with the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies and the Roslin Institute, both of which are part of the University of Edinburgh. Whitelaw utilized a Roslin Institute and R(D)SVS survey of American consumers. His “Public Attitudes Toward Genome Edited Meat” presentation was during the Jan. 11-15 International Conference on the Status of Plant and Animal Genome Research in San D...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/23/2020 00:49