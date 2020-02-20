Put nature to work fighting stress

Yes, people live in a pretty stressful world these days. Whether it’s international events, job pressures or personal problems, most people are touched by plenty of stress-producing situations every day.

Though they may not be aware of the ways stress is affecting them, it can actually harm people. Experts said that stressful environments can be a direct cause of anxiety and depression in people’s lives. Studies have found that excessive stress may be at least partly responsible for headaches, drinking problems and a variety of serious health issues.

So how can a person better manage...