Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Michelle Mowad
San Diego County Communications Office 

Rangers' picks: Instagram-worthy park spots

 
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 1:15pm

Wilderness Gardens

San Diego County park rangers have selected 12 picture perfect parks for residents to visit. Each has a picturesque spot to find and document.

Some of the photo spots are easy to get to, like a trailhead. Others require an eagle eye and a few miles of trekking on moderate to hard trails. However, all are scenic.

Before hitting the trail, hikers should consider the difficulty of the hike, the weather and their own physical fitness level. No matter if they are a novice or looking for a new hiking challenge, hikers should bring plenty of water, dress properly, stay on marked trails and make su...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

