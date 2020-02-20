Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

This July 8, 1937, file photo, President Franklin D. Roosevelt stops briefly to pin an Eagle Badge, highest honor of "Scoutdom" on the chest of Franklyn C. St. John, 17, of Poughkeepsie, New York, at the jamboree camp in Washington. The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits. The filing Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Wilmington, Delaware, is an attempt to work out a potentially mammoth compensation plan for abuse victims that will allow the 110-year-old organization to carry on. AP photo/file photo

David Crary

AP National Writer

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday, Feb. 18, in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on.

The Chapter 11 filing in federal bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, sets in motion what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen. Scores of lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who said they were molested as Scouts by Scoutmasters or other lead...