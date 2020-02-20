Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 3:38pm
David Crary
AP National Writer
Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday, Feb. 18, in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on.
The Chapter 11 filing in federal bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, sets in motion what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen. Scores of lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who said they were molested as Scouts by Scoutmasters or other lead...
