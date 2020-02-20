Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Federal judge denies injunction against California anti-contractor law after admitting it causes harm

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/21/2020 at 3:41pm



Matthew Vadum

The Epoch Times

A federal judge refused to grant Uber and Postmates an injunction against California’s unusually restrictive anti-contractor law, even after acknowledging the law would cause the two companies “irreparable harm.”

The law, known as Assembly Bill 5, forces companies to reclassify their freelancers as employees, which goes against their business model. When it took effect Jan. 1, the law made it hard for so-called gig economy companies to classify people who work for them as independent contractors instead of employees.

Employees in California are entitled...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/23/2020 00:50