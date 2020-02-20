Homeland Security waives contracting laws for border wall

The first panels of levee border wall are seen at a construction site along the U.S.-Mexico border in Donna, Texas, Nov. 7, 2019. AP Photo/Eric Gay photo

Elliot Spagat

The Associated Press

The Trump administration said Tuesday, Feb. 18, that it will waive federal contracting laws to speed construction of a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Department of Homeland Security said waiving procurement regulations will allow 177 miles of wall to be built more quickly in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. The 10 waived laws include requirements for having open competition, justifying selections and receiving all bonding from a contractor before any work can begin.

The acting Homeland Security secretary, Chad Wolf, is exercising authority...