Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change

In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walks off stage after holding a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington to announce the Climate Pledge, setting a goal to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early. On Monday, Feb. 17, Bezos said that he plans to spend $10 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change. AP photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais photo

Joseph Pisani

AP Retail Writer

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Monday, Feb. 17, that he plans to spend $10 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change.

Bezos, the world's richest person, said in an Instagram post that he'll start giving grants this summer to scientists, activists and nonprofits working to protect Earth.

"I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change," Bezos said in the post.

Amazon, the company Bezos runs, has an enormous carbon footprint. Last year, Amazon officials said...