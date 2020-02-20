Blanket Project delivers comfort and support

As part of the Fallbrook Blanket Project, twin-sized blankets and many hats are presented to Just In Time for Foster Youth by Gena Smith, president of the St Peter's Church crochet group, left, to Isaac and Fitia, Aug. 29, 2019.

FALLBROOK – The non-profit Fallbrook Blanket Project has donated several hundred knitted and crocheted items to local and North County charities in the past seven months although donating has always been ongoing.

All of the following items are crocheted and knitted by many different women in the area, most of whom come to the free Hooks and Needles group which meets at the Fallbrook Library every Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. The group is most grateful to the library for providing the space for these sessions.

Besides the groups pictured, the recipients include Women's Resour...