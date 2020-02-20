Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

BWC celebrates 40th anniversary with Big Heart award

 
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 3:08pm

Sitting, Bonsall Woman's Club charter members June Keith, Mary Forbess, past president Judy Bresnahan, past president Joan Kaford with standing charter members Donna Shanahan, Phyllis Zenz, Beverly Thompson, Mary Jane Poulter, Sharon Agan, Cheryl Zales, Marlene Rantanen and Elaine Davis take a photo in celebration of the club's 40th anniversary in February 2020.

BONSALL – The February meeting of the Bonsall Woman's Club is always special, members said. This year's meeting, they have the trifecta: The club's Big Heart award was presented, past presidents and charter members were honored, and it is the club's 40th anniversary.

The Big Heart award is presented to that member whose selfless devotion to community service, whether overt or behind the scenes, personifies the true meaning of volunteerism. The awardee is selected by a committee made up of the current president and the three most recent recipients and is presented to coincide with Valenti...



