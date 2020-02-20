California Trout receives new grants to support recovery of steelhead and native trout in Southern California

SAN DIEGO – Nonprofit science, implementation and advocacy organization California Trout recently received significant grants to support regional efforts to recover steelhead and native trout populations in Southern California.

The grants will help recovery efforts for southern steelhead, an endangered fish that migrates between the ocean and freshwater; and will help protect native resident trout populations.

Two of the grants support construction of a new bridge on the Santa Margarita River, replacing the current aging structure that is a fish passage barrier.

Another grant funds the Ca...