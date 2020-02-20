Fallbrook Marching Warriors are halfway there

FALLBROOK – The deadline is nearing closer and closer for the Marching Warriors; March 20 is the final day that they can submit their final payment to the Historic Committee for their exciting trip to Hawaii during Memorial Day weekend of this year.

As of February, they’ve raised 60% of their projected budget to support 37 students on this once-in-a-lifetime trip to Hawaii. This was made possible by the dedicated band and color guard parents, and the generous support of Fallbrook’s local organizations and its wonderful citizens.

In just a month, the Fallbrook Marching Warriors must ma...