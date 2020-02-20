Legacy Endowment Community Foundation announces new executive director

BONSALL – Beginning this past January, the Legacy Endowment board of directors appointed Jean Larsen as their new executive director. Larsen brings more than 30 years of not-for-profit experience to the role, having held a combination of long-term positions in leadership, management and consulting.

"We are excited to retain someone with the exceptional talent, experience and interpersonal skills that Jean will bring to Legacy Endowment," board chairman Mark Hvasta said in a statement. "Everyone on the board is looking forward to the wealth of experience she brings to the table, especially in terms of creating a stronger awareness of what Legacy Endowment is able to do for individuals who are interested in exploring charitable planning to help sustain their favorite causes in perpetuity. We have more than $14 million in assets and are distributing approximately $600,000 a year to wonderful and worthy organizations who create an important and profound difference for folks living in Fallbrook, Bonsall and beyond."

Before joining Legacy Endowment, Larsen was engaged by The Welty Group to serve as a campaign and organizational planning consultant for not-for-profit organizations; a role she will continue on a limited basis. She led the Palomar Health Foundation as its president and chief philanthropy officer for three years after having been with Rady Children's Hospital Foundation for 28 years. She began her development career with Rady Children's, moving through the ranks with various promotions, eventually serving as their associate vice president of major gifts and grants. Her primary focus for Legacy Endowment will be operations and financial oversight. Along with her three decades of fundraising and development expertise, her background also includes sales, marketing, communications and training with various for-profit organizations and corporate entities.

Larsen attended Legacy Endowment's 2019 annual meeting which included presentations and personal stories from various organizations who received grants and scholarships. She said she was inspired and motivated by all that was being done through Legacy Endowment.

"Increasing awareness of how this community foundation is powerfully impacting the quality of life for those living in the area is a major strategic theme in the coming years." Larsen said of the organization. "One particular example of their being highly attuned to community needs was the creation of the Out of The Ashes Fund to help those negatively impacted by the Lilac Fire; this fund continues in perpetuity now to help when fires occur in the future.

"I am very honored to join this dedicated group of individuals who are using highly sought financial expertise to create generous grants and student scholarships. The importance of having a local community foundation cannot be overemphasized." Larsen said. "Such an organization understands the interests of those being served in the area as needing to be specialized and sometimes unique. We want to emphasize our ability to listen to ideas and work with individuals to fulfill their philanthropic hopes, aspirations and vision for the future."

For more information about Legacy Endowment Community Foundation, their website can be found at http://www.Legacyendowment.org or contact (760) 941-8646.

Submitted by Legacy Endowment Community Foundation.