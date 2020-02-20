San Diego CHP gets new captain

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego CHP office has announced its new top cop.

Taylor Cooper, Badge No. 13962, a 25-year veteran of the California Highway Patrol, took over as the leader of San Diego Area CHP office Jan. 31.

Cooper was promoted to captain of the San Diego Area from the Morongo Basin Area where he served as lieutenant commander. Captain Cooper has a bachelor’s degrees in education Fresno State University. He graduated the CHP Academy in 1995 and was assigned to the Baldwin Park area office. Cooper has been assigned to several area offices throughout California where he has serve...