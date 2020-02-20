Sheriff's Log
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 10:54am
Feb. 10
Pala Rd @ Old Highway 395 Arrest: Credit card fraud, outstanding felony warrant
700 block Stewart Canyon Rd Vehicle theft
2500 block Olive Hill Rd Grand theft
600 block Hilbert Dr Arrest: Domestic abuse
35900 block Rice Canyon Rd Burglary
Feb. 11
1000 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
31100 block Old River Arrest: Domestic battery, outstanding felony warrant
200 block E. Fallbrook St Vehicle theft
400 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Obstructing an officer
1200 block Palomares Ct Petty theft
200 block Pippin Dr Arrest: Violation of court order
190...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)