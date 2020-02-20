Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sheriff's Log

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/21/2020 at 10:54am



Feb. 10

Pala Rd @ Old Highway 395 Arrest: Credit card fraud, outstanding felony warrant

700 block Stewart Canyon Rd Vehicle theft

2500 block Olive Hill Rd Grand theft

600 block Hilbert Dr Arrest: Domestic abuse

35900 block Rice Canyon Rd Burglary

Feb. 11

1000 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

31100 block Old River Arrest: Domestic battery, outstanding felony warrant

200 block E. Fallbrook St Vehicle theft

400 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Obstructing an officer

1200 block Palomares Ct Petty theft

200 block Pippin Dr Arrest: Violation of court order

190...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019