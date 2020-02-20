Vehicle overturns on Highway 76

A vehicle overturned and blocked lanes of Highway 76 in Bonsall Friday evening, but no serious injuries were reported.

The accident happened around 7:15 p.m. on eastbound Highway 76 just west of Olive Hill Road, according to North County Fire Protection District Capt. John Choi.

The wrecked car, which ended up on its side, blocked a portion of the roadway but emergency crews were able to direct traffic around it, Choi said.

The vehicle's two occupants had minor injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

...