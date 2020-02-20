Don't be fooled, vote no on B

Let's not get ahead of ourselves here, the Newland Sierra development that is proposed for the Northwest side of 15 and Deer Springs Rd, is not a feel good, kumbaya development to help the future generations to come.

Newland Sierra will make the developers many millions of dollars while putting at risk the residents that have been living in that area for decades.

Take for example the residents of Hidden Meadows; during the last two evacuations, it took some residents over an hour to get down the mountain, using Mountain Meadow Road/Deer Springs Road.

If the Proposed Newland Sierra 2000 home development is allowed to move forward it would clog and congest that intersection during an evacuation and thousands of lives would be at risk, not to mention the thousands of residents that use Lilac Road to 395 to get to the Deer Springs onramp to 15.

It would be a murderous attempt to flee the area with no other alternative. To call it dangerous is an understatement. Talk to the residents of Hidden Meadows; they have been fighting this proposal for over 15 years.

Newland is a huge developer whose executives have given thousands to local politicians to get this passed with no regard for the surrounding communities. It's no wonder politicians changed the rules to allow 20 times more homes than originally allowed. And they approved the development with no vote of the people and no price limit or guidelines!

Yes, there is a lot of open space with vegetation, that's the way the good Lord made it. It doesn't mean we have to cover it with housing and concrete. This is menacing and a treacherous development proposal that everyone with a conscience needs to vote No on.

Ask yourself this... would you be Ok with a yes vote, after the next fire and hundreds or possibly thousands of residents were trapped in their vehicles and died?

Vote No on Measure B for the safety of our fellow North County communities.

Rosie Redmond