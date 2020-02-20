Senator Jones introduces measure to extend local government immunity for operating skate parks

SACRAMENTO – State Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) announced Feb. 13 that he has introduced Senate Bill 1003, a measure to extend the immunity from liability that local governments receive when operating skate parks.

Skate parks are a reserved area (often in a community park) that is set aside and built for use by skateboarders and extreme sport riders who use all-wheeled, non motorized bicycles, scooters and wheelchairs.

Locally operated skate parks offer a place for skateboarders and sport riders to enjoy their sport and hone their skills. Before the advent of skate parks, some skateboarders and sport riders would resort to using public streets, parking lots and sidewalks, endangering themselves and others as well as causing property damage.

While previously serving in the Assembly, Jones wrote Assembly Bill 1146 (in 2015), which provided a four-year immunity window for municipally operated skate parks. The law has been successful and the County of San Diego, which operates the highly acclaimed Lakeside Skatepark, requested that Jones author legislation this year to make the immunity permanent.

“The immunity from liability for communities that operate skate parks is a good deal for all parties,” stated Senator Jones. “Skateboarders and sport riders get a safer place to carve, do McTwists or ollies, and local taxpayers are not going to be liable for the occasional mishap that is inherent to all active sports.”

Jones’ SB 1003 is sponsored by the County of San Diego. It is co-written by Senators Pat Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) and Ben Hueso (D-San Diego), who both also represent parts of San Diego County, and Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) from northern California.