Bonsall High Basketball ends season with five wins

Bonsall High School senior Tyler Harmer goes up for a layup while playing a home game against Ocean View Christian High School.

The Bonsall High School boys' basketball team been on a roll with a 5-game win streak this winter, contributing to their current record of 12 wins and 11 losses so far.

The Legionnaires played against the Coastal Academy Stingrays, Feb. 11, in their highest scoring win of the season with 75-32. The game was also the boys' Senior Night, celebrating graduating teammates and co-captains Hunter Robillard, Tyler Harmer and Blou Diaz.

Before the start of the game, the seniors walked down the court with their parents. The players each received a plaque from Coach Chuck Colletti for their efforts...