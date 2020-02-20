Brown third at JV County Championships meet

Alex Brown placed third in his weight division at the Junior Varisty County Championships wrestling meet Feb. 8 at Mount Carmel High School, and three other Fallbrook grapplers placed among the top eight in their weight classes.

“I’m very proud of all these kids,” Fallbrook head coach Cristian Vera said.

Fallbrook had five competitors at the JV County Championships. Two of the Warriors’ junior varsity wrestlers were ill that day and one other was participating in the Skills USA industrial arts competition.

“Four of the five did, in my opinion, exceptionally well,” Vera said.

The...