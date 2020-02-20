Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Brown third at JV County Championships meet

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/21/2020 at 11:09am



Alex Brown placed third in his weight division at the Junior Varisty County Championships wrestling meet Feb. 8 at Mount Carmel High School, and three other Fallbrook grapplers placed among the top eight in their weight classes.

“I’m very proud of all these kids,” Fallbrook head coach Cristian Vera said.

Fallbrook had five competitors at the JV County Championships. Two of the Warriors’ junior varsity wrestlers were ill that day and one other was participating in the Skills USA industrial arts competition.

“Four of the five did, in my opinion, exceptionally well,” Vera said.

The...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/23/2020 03:43