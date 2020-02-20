Fallbrook boys' basketball earns Div. 5 No. 1 seed in CIF playoffs

Fallbrook High School co-captain Joel Calhoun makes a drive to the net against the San Pasqual High School Eagles in January.

From one win all of last season to the No. 1 seed in the CIF San Diego Section Division 5 Boys' Basketball playoffs and a home quarterfinal game Friday, Feb. 21, having earned a first-round bye, the Fallbrook High School Warriors are back.

Last week, they finished 5-5 in the Valley League and 17-8 overall after avenging a tough road loss to Mission Vista High School earlier in the season with a convincing 84-66 home win over the Timberwolves on Valentine's Day.

The win put the Warriors in fourth place in the league, one spot behind Mission Vista, capping off a great season.

