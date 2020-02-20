Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook boys basketball's season ends in CIF semifinals

 
Last updated 2/26/2020 at 2:46pm

Warrior Joel Calhoun reacts with his Fallbrook teammates after the loss against Classical Academy, 50-44, in the CIF Division 5 Boys Basketball Semifinal. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Last year they won one game all season. A year later, the Fallbrook Union High School's Varsity Boys Basketball team fell just six points short of going to the CIF San Diego Section Division 5 Championship game when they lost 50-44 to Classical Academy on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Fallbrook High.

During the game, the lead changed hands several times with each team going on runs in front of a loud and very involved home crowd.

After senior Joel Calhoun tied the game at 36 apiece just after the fourth quarter began, the Caimans pulled away gradually by making big shots and free throws down the s...



