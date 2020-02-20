Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Warriors girls' rugby finishes regular season undefeated

 
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 11:31am

Village News/Jeff Pack photo

Brianna Beath runs away from Torrey Pines High School defenders during the Warriors 111-0 win over the Falcons on Valentine's Day at Fallbrook High School.

Though they haven't faced much competition this season, the Fallbrook High School girls' varsity rugby team finished the fall-winter season undefeated in four contests and will play in the Southern California championship match Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Warriors earned their spot in the championship game by defeating visiting Torrey Pines High School 111-0 Friday, Feb. 14, at Fallbrook.

Senior Abbey Savin led the Warriors with five tries on the day and one conversion kick, and sophomore Tiahna Padilla added four more tries for the Warriors who led 53-0 at halftime.

Sophomore Jordan Duncan adde...



