Bark in the Park scheduled for March 21

FALLBROOK – The community is invited to come with their dogs and enjoy Live Oak Dog Park's annual dog festival Bark in the Park, Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the field near the ranger station. The fundraiser supports the dog park at Live Oak County Park, 2746 Reche Road, in Fallbrook.

The festival will begin with a Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m., followed by a community dog walk throughout the park and a flying disc demonstration. The contests will begin with "Biggest Dog" at 10:45 a.m., "Cutest Puppy" at 11 a.m., "Prettiest Female" at 11:15 a.m., "Best Tail Wag" at 11:30 a.m., "Wackiest Trick" at 11:45 a.m., "Most Handsome Male" at noon, "Smallest Dog" at 12:30 p.m., "Owner Look Alike" at 12:45 p.m. and "Cutest Costume" at 1 p.m.

Vendors will offer all types of goods, and food trucks will serve their treats. There will be a raffle and silent auction. Bring the family for a day of fun.

Visit Live Oak Dog Park at http://www.liveoakdogpark.org for more information or call (760) 731-1041.

Submitted by Live Oak Dog Park.