Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bark in the Park scheduled for March 21

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/28/2020 at 8:31pm

FALLBROOK – The community is invited to come with their dogs and enjoy Live Oak Dog Park's annual dog festival Bark in the Park, Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the field near the ranger station. The fundraiser supports the dog park at Live Oak County Park, 2746 Reche Road, in Fallbrook.

The festival will begin with a Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m., followed by a community dog walk throughout the park and a flying disc demonstration. The contests will begin with "Biggest Dog" at 10:45 a.m., "Cutest Puppy" at 11 a.m., "Prettiest Female" at 11:15 a.m., "Best Tail Wag" at 11:30 a.m., "Wackiest Trick" at 11:45 a.m., "Most Handsome Male" at noon, "Smallest Dog" at 12:30 p.m., "Owner Look Alike" at 12:45 p.m. and "Cutest Costume" at 1 p.m.

Vendors will offer all types of goods, and food trucks will serve their treats. There will be a raffle and silent auction. Bring the family for a day of fun.

Visit Live Oak Dog Park at http://www.liveoakdogpark.org for more information or call (760) 731-1041.

Submitted by Live Oak Dog Park.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/29/2020 03:44