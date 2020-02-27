Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Knights of Columbus

FALLBROOK – The Knight of Columbus Council 7069 of St. Peter’s Catholic Community presents its 17th annual St. Patrick's Day Dinner Dance Saturday, March 14, at the parish hall, 450 S. Stage Coach Lane.

All are invited to come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a corned beef and cabbage dinner which includes boiled potatoes and carrots followed by cake and coffee. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; an Irish dance troupe with 20+ dancers will perform a 40-minute show at 6 p.m. and Kevin Moyles and the Shamrockers will play so everyone can dance their best Irish jig on the dance floor.

Free door prizes will be given away totaling more than $1,000..

If bought by March 8, tickets are $30 each; after that, they are $35 per person or $28 at the door. Advanced ticket or group reservation forms are available at the school or parish offices.

Note: The wrong date for the car show with the Friday Fish Fry was submitted for last week's Village News. The correct date for the car show is March 13.

Submitted by Knights of Columbus Council 7069.