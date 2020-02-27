Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Gig Conaughton
San Diego County Communications Office 

County creates online portal to track General Plan progress

 
Last updated 2/27/2020 at 7:34pm



Since San Diego County adopted its general plan nine years ago, 5,802 residences have been built in the county’s unincorporated communities, leaving capacity for another potential 60,748 residences under the plan.

And now residents can track progress on the general plan and local development online, thanks to a new county website – the Housing Capacity and Production Portal, www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/HPCP-UA/HPCP-IT.html.

The portal includes text summary reports; maps that show how many residences have been built in each unincorporated community; the capacity the general pl...



