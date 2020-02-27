County creates online portal to track General Plan progress

Since San Diego County adopted its general plan nine years ago, 5,802 residences have been built in the county's unincorporated communities, leaving capacity for another potential 60,748 residences under the plan.

And now residents can track progress on the general plan and local development online, thanks to a new county website – the Housing Capacity and Production Portal, www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/HPCP-UA/HPCP-IT.html.

The portal includes text summary reports; maps that show how many residences have been built in each unincorporated community; the capacity the general plan...