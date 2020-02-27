Got lefse?

TEMECULA – The Sons of Norway/Scandinavia Vinland Lodge member Laila Bergheim will show attendees of their March 7 meeting at 12:30 p.m. how to make potato lefse. If anyone has ever wondered how it’s made or how to make it, don’t want to miss this event.

The community is invited to come for a potluck lunch and stay for Bergheim’s presentation at the Temecula Assistance League, 28720 Via Montezuma, in Temecula. For more information, contact David Moe at (951) 301-1391 or ha26moe@outlook.com, or Ronna Clymens at (951) 849-1690 or rlclymens@yahoo.com.

Submitted by Sons of Norway/Scandinavia Vinland Lodge.