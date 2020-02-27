Kathleen Rose Burch died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born Sept. 6, 1928, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John Owen and Mary Ellen Keaveny, the sixth of 10 children.

Kathleen is survived by four sisters, Monica Grundmann, Mary Bynum, Eileen Staal and Joanne Hernandez; her daughters, Pebby Deatherage, Sharon Baker, Monica McCusker and Alison Nevarez. Kathleen is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Richard "Dick" Burch, and her son, Rick Burch. She has 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Kathleen graduated from high school and moved to Redondo Beach with her family where she met Dick, married in 1950 and raised five children.

Kathleen worked for many years as an executive assistant. After retiring, Kathleen and Dick moved from Torrance to Fallbrook where, with the help of family and friends, they built their beautiful home overlooking Ross Lake. Kathleen filled their home with family photos and memories that will never be forgotten.

She left a lasting impression on her family. She was a strong-willed woman with a love for babies and having grandchildren at their home. She showed her family what true, everlasting love was. Kathleen and Dick were true partners, enjoying evening martinis, Sunday mass, motorhome adventures and competition on the golf course.

She will be forever remembered as a social, active and independent woman, a member of several clubs including Fallbrook Seniors Golf group and the Exploradoras motorhome group. Kathleen also volunteered her time at Fallbrook Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at St. Pancratius Catholic Church in Lakewood, with family member Reverend John Stoeger officiating.