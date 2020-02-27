Republican meeting to feature voting rights attorney

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club’s guest speaker for Friday, March 13, will be Mark Meuser, a voting rights attorney who previously ran for Secretary of State.

Meuser currently works at the Dhillon Law Group with Harmeet Dhillon.

Meetings are held the second Friday of each month at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Doors are open at 9 a.m. for best seating. The cost of $25 includes brunch, speaker and venue.

Please RSVP no later than March 9 to republicanwomenofca.fallbrook@gmail.com or Sue Jones at (760) 723-1954.

Submitted by Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.