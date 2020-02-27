Vista bird club to take a virtual trip to Australia

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents “Establishing the Cinnamon Scarlet-chested Parrot in Australia” with Murray MacPherson and the Finch Society of Australia, March 7, at 5:30 p.m. The club meets at the Vista Masonic Center, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., in Vista.

In this short video, MacPherson details his careful efforts to establish the cinnamon mutation of the scarlet-chested parrot. Join club members to catch a glimpse of bird clubs in Australia. A meal will follow the video. The opportunity drawing table will be loaded with aviary-safe plants, a variety of seeds, toys, nest boxes and birds as available.

For more information, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.