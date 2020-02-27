Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Woman of Wellness to hear from San Diego Blood Bank representative

 
Last updated 2/28/2020 at 8:36pm



FALLBROOK – Woman of Wellness meets Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. for “San Diego Blood Bank – Saving Lives Today, Improving Life Tomorrow” at Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road.

Fallbrook Regional Health District’s Woman of Wellness Program is looking forward to a presentation by Rob Tressler, Ph.D., vice president of laboratories for the San Diego Blood Bank. He oversees the public cord blood bank and cell therapy research program. His scientific focus is in stem cell biology, oncology and anti-aging research. Tressler will discuss how the blood bank is saving lives with traditional blood donation, as well as improving life tomorrow with the stem cell therapy research and other exciting programs.

In addition, FRHD will sponsor a blood drive March 31, at the administrative office, 138 S. Brandon Road, Fallbrook. Watch for details and mark the calendar now as this opportunity to donate blood.

Fallbrook Regional Health District invites men and women to Woman of Wellness each first Thursday of the month, except for this event on the second Thursday. A social time begins at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. This free event includes refreshments. Donations of non-perishable food items are collected for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

For more information, call (760) 731-9187.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.

 
