Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Musical quartet bursts into song at Silvergate Fallbrook Senior Living Community

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/28/2020 at 9:04pm

Gin 'N Tonix, a San Diego County a capella quartet, performs for seniors at a Feb. 13, Silvergate Fallbrook musical event organized by the community.

FALLBROOK – Memories from a bygone musical era came fondly back to life for an enthusiastic group of more than 60 seniors gathered at Silvergate Fallbrook, the area's premier retirement living community, Thursday, Feb. 13. Gin 'N Tonix – an a capella quartet whose song repertoire harkens all the way back to the post-World War II era – performed an hourlong set of jazz, swing and harmonic vocals for residents, their families and guests of Silvergate.

Many of the residents at Silvergate Fallbrook are former musicians, performers, music teachers and singers who came to hear a collection...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019