Musical quartet bursts into song at Silvergate Fallbrook Senior Living Community

FALLBROOK – Memories from a bygone musical era came fondly back to life for an enthusiastic group of more than 60 seniors gathered at Silvergate Fallbrook, the area's premier retirement living community, Thursday, Feb. 13. Gin 'N Tonix – an a capella quartet whose song repertoire harkens all the way back to the post-World War II era – performed an hourlong set of jazz, swing and harmonic vocals for residents, their families and guests of Silvergate.

Many of the residents at Silvergate Fallbrook are former musicians, performers, music teachers and singers who came to hear a collection...