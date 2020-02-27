Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jose A. Alvarez 

County board ratifies COVID-19 emergency declaration

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/28/2020 at 10:20pm

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Feb. 19 to ratify the county's declaration of a local health emergency and proclamation a local emergency to deal with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The move is meant to reassure the public that local health authorities are proactively working to stay ahead of any challenges that may arise. The local health emergency will last for 30 days, the local emergency for 60 days. The board will consider whether each action should be extended at its respective time interval.

"We have heard myriad concerns from people and organizations throughou...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019