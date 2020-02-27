County board ratifies COVID-19 emergency declaration

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Feb. 19 to ratify the county's declaration of a local health emergency and proclamation a local emergency to deal with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The move is meant to reassure the public that local health authorities are proactively working to stay ahead of any challenges that may arise. The local health emergency will last for 30 days, the local emergency for 60 days. The board will consider whether each action should be extended at its respective time interval.

"We have heard myriad concerns from people and organizations throughou...