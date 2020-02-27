Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Create a more functional laundry room

 
Last updated 2/28/2020 at 9:41pm

Many laundry rooms suffer from a lack of storage, which hinders space to fold and manage laundry while making the room less pleasant overall.

Family Features

Special to Village News

A laundry room may be one of the spaces that people use the most, but cramped quarters and clutter can hinder their productivity. Eliminate the excuses and get the laundry room under control with these tips to add function to the washing routine.

Use space wisely. The laundry room may not have a big footprint, but there is probably more usable space than people may realize. Install shelves or storage units on the walls and consider the ceiling as a spot to hang a floating drying rack. Don't overlook the back of the door, where a storage system can...



