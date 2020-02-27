For our children, risk is OK, danger is not

Special to Village News

As parents, their common goal is to protect their children as much as possible. They don’t want to see their children hurt physically, emotionally or psychologically. And yet, most people realize that such a goal is virtually impossible to achieve.

While it’s relatively easy to try and keep children from some physical harm through actions like making them buckle up every time they're in the car, making sure they have the necessary vaccinations and keeping a regular schedule of doctor and dentist visits, children are sometimes still going to get hurt just becau...