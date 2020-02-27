Six more flu deaths reported, cases increase in San Diego

Six additional influenza deaths were reported recently, bringing this season’s total to 63, compared to 35 at this time last season, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Feb. 19, after the Village News’ press deadline.

The ages of the new flu deaths ranged from 55 to 84 years, and all had underlying medical conditions.

After two weeks of declines, the number of lab-confirmed cases increased slightly last week, when 1,637 cases were reported. In comparison, 1,520 flu cases were reported the previous week. To date, 16,706 cases have been reported.

“Influenza...