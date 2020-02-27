Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jose A. Alvarez 

Six more flu deaths reported, cases increase in San Diego

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/28/2020 at 11:27pm



Six additional influenza deaths were reported recently, bringing this season’s total to 63, compared to 35 at this time last season, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Feb. 19, after the Village News’ press deadline.

The ages of the new flu deaths ranged from 55 to 84 years, and all had underlying medical conditions.

After two weeks of declines, the number of lab-confirmed cases increased slightly last week, when 1,637 cases were reported. In comparison, 1,520 flu cases were reported the previous week. To date, 16,706 cases have been reported.

“Influenza...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019