By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Supervisors revise construction and demolition ordinance

 
Last updated 2/28/2020 at 9:50pm



Construction and demolition projects in unincorporated San Diego County will have new landfill diversion regulations.

A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Jan. 29, with Kristin Gaspar not present when the vote was taken, approved the introduction and first reading of the ordinance.

The supervisors approved the second reading and adoption of the ordinance on a 5-0 vote, Feb. 12. The new regulations take effect April 1, although for the smallest projects exceeding 1,000 square feet the new regulations will be effective Jan. 1, 2021.

“It’s a significant step forward in meetin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
