Try a plant-based, dairy-inspired dish

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers combines bell peppers and cheese with rice, black beans, corn and tomatoes for a nutritious meal.

Family Features

Special to Village News

With the rise in popularity of plant-based diets and dishes, combining them with dairy products can create a superfood power couple. For example, the cheddar cheese found in these vegetarian stuffed peppers helps optimize nutrient absorption from the rice, black beans, corn and tomatoes to create a nutritious appetizer or meal.

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers

Start to finish: 50 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

6 large sweet bell peppers

1/2 cup diced swee...