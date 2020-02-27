Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Bus crash on I-15 near Fallbrook kills 3, leaves 17 hospitalized

 
Last updated 2/28/2020 at 8:06pm

Village News/Nathan Benner courtesy photo

A bus that rolled over on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook on Saturday, Feb. 22, resulted in the deaths of three people and injured 16 more.

Three women were killed and 17 others injured, including a 5-year-old boy, after a bus crashed off the side of rain-slicked Interstate 15 near Fallbrook Feb. 22.

Emergency personnel responded at 10:24 a.m. to reports that a bus had rolled over off southbound I-15 just south of State Route 76, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi. The crash happened amid scattered showers that had been dropping rain on the region since before dawn that day, and rain was actively falling as the bus approached the Fallbrook area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Crews arrived at the scene...



