Fallbrook Food Pantry receives $1,000 from chamber event

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce presented the Fallbrook Food Pantry with a $1,000 check at the Feb. 19 SunDowner meeting.

The chamber hosted its Holiday Wine and A Bite Art Walk Friday, Dec. 13, throughout the Historic Downtown area. The Fallbrook Food Pantry was chosen as the chamber's charity partner for this event. The chamber thanked everyone who participated.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

