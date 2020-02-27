Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Food Pantry receives $1,000 from chamber event

 
Last updated 2/28/2020 at 8:41pm

The Fallbrook Food Pantry receives a $1,000 check from the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Feb. 19. The food pantry was the chamber's charity partner for the Dec. 13 Holiday Wine and A Bite Art Walk in downtown Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce presented the Fallbrook Food Pantry with a $1,000 check at the Feb. 19 SunDowner meeting.

The chamber hosted its Holiday Wine and A Bite Art Walk Friday, Dec. 13, throughout the Historic Downtown area. The Fallbrook Food Pantry was chosen as the chamber's charity partner for this event. The chamber thanked everyone who participated.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

