Fallbrook Library offers parenting workshop

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host a series of free workshops beginning in March. L.E.A.P., Learning Early, Adventures in Parenting, is geared toward parents with children ages 3 to 5. Funding for the workshops is provided by First 5 San Diego and presented by Palomar Health. The sessions will occur on the first Wednesday in March, April, May and June from 5-6 p.m.

Session 1 – March 4 – Children Love to Learn: Let’s Get Started!

Session 2 – April 1 – Strengthening Family Relationships: What You Can Do.

Session 3 –May 6 – Healthy Living, Active Lifestyles: What Yo...