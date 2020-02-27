Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

'Fill the Boot' Firefighter Boot Drive coming March 5

Help Support Local Burn Survivors

 
Last updated 2/28/2020 at 8:13pm

A local firefighter collects donations during the 2018 boot drive fundraiser for the Burn Institute.

SAN DIEGO – Local firefighters will take to the streets Thursday, March 5, for the Burn Institute of San Diego-Imperial counties' 21st annual "Fill the Boot for the Burn Institute" Firefighter Boot Drive.

Hundreds of uniformed firefighters will be stationed at intersections across the county to collect donations for the Burn Institute's fire and burn prevention education and burn survivor support services.

Each year, firefighters hit the streets with their boots in hand at intersections around their local community to collect donations during the morning commutes. Passing motorists help t...



