Lucky Duck Foundation announces jobs training program for San Diego's homeless
Last updated 2/28/2020 at 8:39pm
City News Service
Special to Village News
The Lucky Duck Foundation announced a $1 million regionwide homeless employment and jobs training initiative Friday, Feb. 21, aiming to hire and train people experiencing homelessness to secure long-term employment.
An anonymous donor gave the $1 million gift in grants to expand existing programs and launch new ones, including culinary skills, homeless outreach, community beautification work, youth support services and intensive job training.
The donor asked the foundation to focus on high-impact programs to help people on the streets.
"The L...
